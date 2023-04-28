Erik ten Hag said he wants to construct a culture at Manchester United that sees them enter every competition with the intention of winning it.

United missed the chance to go eight points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with Thursday's 2-2 draw, but Ten Hag's side still have two games in hand on teams around them.

After winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the FA Cup final, Ten Hag was asked if those cup successes would be irrelevant if they ended up missing out on Champions League football.

He said: "As Manchester United, and as a top team, then you have to compete and go for the win in every competition you are in - so that’s what we are doing.

"That is the culture we want to construct, so that is what we are doing. And it has to be the mindset of every player and every employee who is working for Manchester United."

United threw away a two-goal lead against Spurs as they missed out on a fourth consecutive Premier League win.

When Ten Hag was asked how many times this season he has seen United play how he wants, he replied: "We had some games - like two weeks ago against Nottingham Forest. I think that, for instance, was almost optimum.

"You see it’s not so easy to play Forest – you see Liverpool struggling [against them] and Brighton struggling. That was a very good performance from our side.

"Manchester City - that was a brilliant game - and also Arsenal. Both games we played very well.

"[There have been] Many games where we are very dominant – Betis and Sevilla at home, Barcelona. So we had our games where we played very good football."