Why Celtic host Aberdeen a third time

One of Celtic's pairings in the post-split fixtures has been reversed in order to ensure every Premiership club has 19 home and away fixtures.

Celtic host Aberdeen for a third time, in the final game of the season, in one of five switched pairings.

Aberdeen entertain St Mirren for a third time, while Hibernian welcome Rangers for a third Easter Road meeting.

In the bottom six, Dundee United make their third trip to Motherwell and Kilmarnock will play St Johnstone at Rugby Park for a third time.