Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Brentford have had an absolutely brilliant season once again and they could complete the double over Manchester City after beating them at Etihad Stadium in November.

It's never easy to make another step forward in your second season in the top flight, but that's what the Bees have done.

This is going to be a tricky afternoon for the champions - Brighton gave them a good game in midweek and I am expecting Brentford to do the same.

We know how desperate City boss Pep Guardiola is to win every game because he showed it against the Seagulls, but I just wonder if some of his players will have one eye on next week's FA Cup final, and be thinking about the Champions League final too.

I am still going with a City win, but it is going to be close.

Devendorf's prediction: City are like a juggernaut - what they are doing is deserved because the coaching from Pep is so good, but it is just total dominance. Brentford are playing really well under Thomas Frank and Bryan Mbeumo is in good form so they will get a goal, but City are just too strong. 1-2

Find out what Sutton and Devendorf predicted for the rest of Sunday’s games and cast your vote