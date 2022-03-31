Manchester United captain Harry Maguire needs to follow the example of Raheem Sterling and "let his feet do the talking", according to former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Morrison highlighted how Manchester City's Sterling bounced back from a tough reception by England fans to become one of Gareth Southgate's most trusted performers.

"Everyone tried to comment on Raheem," Morrison said. "People were asking should he be involved in the Euros last year - and then he starred in it.

"He let his feet do the talking. Harry will handle what's happened. He's still the captain of Manchester United and he's been good over the years."

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha agreed, saying: "Raheem gets so much abuse even though he's performed year in, year out.

"Some people won't like you and there's nothing you can do to change that.

"But the real problem comes when you're not trusted by your team-mates. Clearly Harry is and he performs for England every time he plays."

