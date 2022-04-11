Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Goodison Park

Manchester United’s manager-in-waiting Erik ten Hag - if he ever sets his eyes on this horror show - will have had any remaining doubts about the size of his potential task removed.

In this thoroughly deserved loss at relegation-threatened Everton, United showed all the failings that have made his season such a miserable experience and saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked.

After an early burst of energy, United slumped into mediocrity, sloppiness, laziness and lack of urgency when chasing an equaliser that bordered on an embarrassment.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick stood powerless in his technical area, watching a spectacle that is not a team but a collection of individuals that rank alongside the worst United sides in recent memory.

In many respects, Everton were there for the taking as they were riddled with nerves in the early stages but United accepted their fate as the game went on, a late Cristiano Ronaldo chance an exception to the relative comfort of the home side.

United now face an increasing struggle to make the top four and secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

This would be a devastating blow to the prestige of the club and the next manager – but on this awful evidence they do not deserve it.