Palace fans - where did last night's win over Arsenal rank for you?

The Eagles dominated the top-four-chasing Gunners side from start to finish as Patrick Vieira got one over his former side in some style.

With eight games to play, Palace are in the top half and it seems like something special is brewing for next season. How far can the club go with Vieira at the helm? And which players have impressed you the most this season?

Let us know your thoughts here