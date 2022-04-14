West Ham boss David Moyes said: "I'm extremely proud of how they performed. "It's a great achievement for West Ham to reach a European semi-final and we are thrilled by it. It's difficult to get the words for it. "We don't get the trophy tonight so we won't be jumping around. But we have come a long way in a short period and I'm extremely proud. "We're not favourites to win the tournament, but I want the players to think they are. Tonight was a great squad ethic and performance."