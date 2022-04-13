Atletico Madrid 0-0 Man City (0-1 agg): Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BT Sport: "It is the champion of Spain and they played with energy.

"Overall we are in the semi-finals, it is well deserved. The opponent is so tough, all the teams in the Champions League come here and suffer so it is important we go through."

On Phil Foden being targeted by Atletico players: "I don't know, I cannot talk about what other people do. I don't know."

On City's injuries: "We are in big trouble. We can't forget we played three days ago, travelled, come here. We have a lot of injuries now. I don't know what will happen in the next weeks but today we celebrate because it is the third time in Manchester City's history we are in the Champions League semi-finals."