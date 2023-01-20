'Trossard fits everything we want'

Mikel Arteta, Leandro Trossard and EduGetty Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says new signing Leandro Trossard "fits everything we want" and has backed the Belgium international to have an instant impact.

The 28-year-old forward joins the Gunners from Brighton on a deal which runs until 2027, with the option of a year's extension.

"We are really happy to have him," Arteta said.

"He is a player that we have followed for a while now. The opportunity came and we have a necessity to have a player in the front line that is versatile enough to play in different positions.

"He knows the league, he has enough experience here and I think he can have an immediate impact in the team."

Arteta was asked how important it was to sign a player who can hit the ground running given Arsenal's position in the title race.

He said: "Very important. We have to think short term but as well medium and long term. He gives all that, obviously he is a very intelligent player.

"When you look at his career and what he has done in the last few years, he is a player that fits our way of playing for sure and we are happy to have him.

"In the summer we were looking for a player in that position and we were unable to do it. It was something this squad needed - with injuries to Gabi [Jesus] and Reiss [Nelson] we are really short in the front line. We needed some reinforcements and in Leo we found a player who fits everything we want."