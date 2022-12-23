Luke Thomas is hoping to use Leicester City's injury list to his own advantage and cement his place in the starting line-up.

Thomas is one of only two fit Foxes full-backs and wants to use upcoming games to prove himself to manager Brendan Rodgers.

He told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "With us only having two full-backs, I’m going to get chances. Hopefully, I can take them over the next few weeks and show that I can play like I’ve shown over the past few seasons.

"It’s my opportunity to consolidate that left-back spot I suppose. I’ve been lucky to get as many chances as I have and hopefully I can continue to take them.

"That’s what you want to do, you want to be playing in the Premier League. It’s the best league in the world and hopefully I can perform and show the qualities I’ve got."

