New Nottingham Forest recruit Giulian Biancone is "an old-fashioned" defender who "likes a tackle", says France-based journalist Luke Entwistle.

The versatile 22-year-old Frenchman moves to English football after a season with Troyes in Ligue 1.

"He's an old-fashioned right-back. He plays mostly at right-back, but last season also played at centre-back and can also play at left or right midfield," Entwistle told BBC Radio Nottingham.

Biancone was a key member for the Troyes side that avoided relegation from Ligue 1 last season, helping them finish 15th in the table.

He made 33 league appearances and scored once in what was Troyes' first season back in the top division after a three-year absence.

Entwistle added: "He was pivotal to Troyes staying up.

"He’s strong, likes a tackle - picked up plenty of yellow cards last season - and actually had a decent turn of pace to get himself out of trouble sometimes.

"He is solid defensively, which can’t be underestimated in the Premier League where it will be more difficult for him."

Hear more about Biancone on BBC Sounds