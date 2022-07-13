More responses to your questions from our reporter Simon Stone in Bangkok.

Do you think United will still improve under Ten Hag if there are no more new signings?

The great unknown about United is whether their second place finish in 2020-21 was a truer indication of their capabilities than last season's debacle. I don't see any great loss in the players who have left, even Paul Pogba, who has had enough chances to extend his flashes of brilliance. Anthony Martial is in a similar position but it appears United will keep him around, though there cannot be many more opportunities. Jadon Sancho looked good and should improve. The same can be said of Rafael Varane and Marcus Rashford needs a good pre-season behind him to show his true worth. Whether it's exploiting space better, running harder in defence or being more clinical, all three wide forwards can deliver much more. That said, midfield reinforcements are essential and Christian Eriksen brings greater creativity. Situations change quickly in football and United should at the very least challenge for the top four.

What's the general thinking around Cristiano Ronaldo after this game, with United looking far more dynamic without him?

This is a personal opinion but I have wondered who could actually buy him. Manchester United would want a transfer fee and his wages are enormous. Chelsea are the most consistently linked but they have just released one out-and-out forward in Romelu Lukaku and bought a flexible wide-man in Raheem Sterling. Does Thomas Tuchel really want Ronaldo? Paris St-German have the money but find difficulties in dealing with the big names they already have. Bayern Munich will need a forward if, as expected, Robert Lewandowski goes but a 37-year-old striker doesn't fit their usual template. The big clubs in Italy are spending money in other directions.

With noises coming out of the Ronaldo camp that they are impressed at how United chief executive Richard Arnold is handling his current family issues and an acceptance the club have not been prioritising a striker in their summer transfer plans, it would not surprise me if he stays. The transfer window doesn't close until 1 September though. Plenty of time for that situation to change.

