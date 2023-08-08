Nkunku has surgery on knee injury

Christopher Nkunku injured during matchGetty Images

Chelsea have confirmed forward Christopher Nkunku will be out for "an extended period" after undergoing knee surgery.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury to his knee in the Blues final pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund last week.

In a statement the club said he had undergone an operation and will begin a rehabilitation process with the medial department.

Nkunku signed for Chelsea from RB Leipzig at the beginning of the transfer window for a deal worth £52m.

The France international had impressed during pre-season, linking up well with fellow summer signing Nicolas Jackson and scoring three goals in five games.

