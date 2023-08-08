West Ham's improved bid for Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire is one of the topics for discussion on Tuesday's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

Football reporter and presenter Ali Bender says Maguire deserves credit for the way he has handled himself at Old Trafford, following criticism of some of his performances and then losing the United captaincy earlier this summer, adding he "still has a fair bit to offer".

She said: "West Ham are an interesting one because we know they've got all of this money from the Declan Rice sale and selling Scamacca as well.

"I think they've put in a £20m bid, which does seem pretty low in current market value, and they've put an improved bid in as well of £30m.

"I just don't know what Maguire is worth at that age, he's 30 and definitely past his prime, but every now and again you see glimmers of the player we have seen when he was at his best.

"I still think he has a fair bit to offer. He has good leadership skills as well. They've lost Declan Rice which is a huge loss. It's almost impossible to fill that."

Listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds