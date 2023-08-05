Andre Iraola was pleased to see his Bournemouth side round off pre-season with a 2-0 victory over FC Lorient at Vitality Stadium, but he says nothing is clear until the season gets started.

The Cherries host West Ham on Saturday, 12 August to start their Premier League campaign and Iraola is anticipating a very different encounter.

"It's always important when you do not concede," he told Bournemouth's social media, external, "and we did not have to defend against too many set pieces.

"Next week we play West Ham who are very good at that so we will have to be more ready for it.

"Defensively today, we coped well and offensively we are starting to know what we are doing and make good relationships between the players.

"But, until the season starts, we really do not know where we are."