Newcastle United have adjusted their ballot process for members purchasing tickets at St James' Park after negative feedback from supporters.

Originally, tickets were to be randomly allocated in any available area of the stadium with payment taken automatically.

But fans are now able to select tickets within a certain price range. Prices range from £44-£74.

In a statement, the club said: "After reviewing feedback from fans and supporter groups, members will now be able to select a specific ticket price category that best suits their needs."

Chief executive officer Darren Eales added: "We are committed to ensuring match tickets are made available fairly so that fans can continue to support the team so magnificently home and away."