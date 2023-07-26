Pineda off the mark as Dundee beat Dumbarton

Mexican striker Diego Pineda grabbed his first Dundee goal as Tony Docherty's side revived their hopes of Viaplay Cup progress with a 3-1 win over Dumbarton.

The game burst to life with a three-goal burst shortly before half-time sparked by Zach Robinson knocking in the opener from close range.

Dumbarton quickly equalised through Tony Wallace but summer signing Pineda latched on to Scott Tiffoney's pass to coolly finish and re-establish the hosts' lead.

Robinson added his second from the spot to wrap up the victory in the 77th minute after Tiffoney was downed by Mark Durnan, who received his second yellow.

Having bounced back from defeat at Group E leaders Airdrie, Dundee are now up to second with six points and one game remaining.