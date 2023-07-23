Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised his players' performance with and without the ball during Saturday's 2-0 friendly victory over Arsenal in New Jersey.

Both goals came in the first half of the game at a sold-out MetLife Stadium - first, Bruno Fernandes beating Aaron Ramsdale and then Jadon Sancho doubling the lead after an error by Gabriel.

"I think it's very good the way we played, " Ten Hag told the official club website.

"I was really pleased with how active we were in and out of possession.

"That is the way we want to play and this is the only period of the year you can really work in training and translate it to games without it having consequences.

"But still, we want to win. Arsenal is a really good opponent. They played incredibly good last season in the Premier League, so it's good to match them."