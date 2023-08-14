We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Bournemouth and West Ham.

Here are some of your comments:

Bournemouth fans

Stew: We're up and running. First impressions for me are really good. Considering the huge change in tactics it was a very good effort. Liverpool is going to be an experience, but bring them on. Time to learn and try not to get beaten 9-0. Fingers crossed everyone.

Drew: Fair result. Very odd officiating in what was and was not a foul - allowed West Ham to bully us. Otherwise a good point earned!

Tom: Not good enough. With the next couple of matches in mind, we need to improve!

West Ham fans

Ian: I was expecting the worst after the summer we have had and no new signings on show. However, I thought we played OK at times and could easily have won. Bowen scored a cracker. Get some new signings in and we could well have a decent season.

Andy: New season, same tactics. Get ourselves a goal up and then sit back and just invite them to come at us. Worked amazingly well for us last season didn’t it? Dinosaur football in a space-race era!

Fin: Moyes' style of football is too negative. We score a goal and look good and then his tactics make us sit back and soak pressure up. Our defence isn't capable of dealing with it. When will Moyes learn that our players aren't made to sit back? If we kept attacking after our goal I think we could've scored one or two more. We need to change.

Vernon: Decent point. Probably did enough to win - only a lucky late goal denied us.