Rosenborg 2-1 Hearts: What did the manager say?

Frankie McAvoy tells BBC Scotland "a couple wee errors in judgement" delivered defeat to his Hearts side in Trondheim on Thursday evening.

“We were too safe in possession in the first-half. We as a coaching team asked them to be brave, a couple wee errors in judgement in transition caught us out, but that’s credit to them, they broke with pace, they’re very good at it.

“Opportunities and chances fell in the second half and we deserved the goal from Lawrence [Shankland] which gives us everything to play for next week at Tynecastle.

“As the game wore on, we got a wee bit more of the ball and we started to use it better and in better areas of the pitch. Not many teams will come here and have as much possession.

“They’re a good team, undefeated in seven now so we knew what we were facing. We felt we would be good enough on the ball to cause them problems but we always knew they would be a threat on the counter. Probably a wee bit more than tonight, sitting off us a wee bit and waiting for mistakes to try and hit us on the counter attack, but we’ll be a bit more prepared for that next week

On selecting midfielder Beni Baningime for the first time after 17 months injured he said, “Beni deserved to play for us, he’s done well, he’s been out for a long time but he’s brave and wants to be courageous by playing, knowing what we are asking of him so credit to him.

"He tries to get back, a wee bit of precaution, he felt a niggle in his hammy so it’s important we don’t take anymore chances with that and we just get him sorted. We’re delighted he’s part of it, he’s done well enough, it wasn’t a big issue for us putting him in the starting line-up and he’ll be ready to go again."