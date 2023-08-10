The We Are Newcastle United documentary drops on Amazon Prime on Friday. BBC Sport got a preview of the show and pulled out some things we learned about the Magpies' outstanding 2022-23 season.

One intriguing behind-the-scenes access took the show to the family homes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, their two game-changing signings in the first transfer window of the new owners.

Trippier left Spanish champions Atletico Madrid after two-and-a-half years to join the Magpies, who were in the bottom three at the time.

His reasons were revealed on the documentary as his wife Charlotte said: "When we first moved to Madrid I was on my own for so long, I was so lonely.

"About four months in, I said to him I don't know if I can stay here, I feel depressed, I have no family or friends, there was the language barrier. I was thinking about going back."

Trippier added: "It was a difficult choice. I was playing Champions League football for one of the biggest clubs in Europe. I got offered a new contract but family is more important than football for me. Family comes first."

Brazil midfielder Guimaraes, a huge success since his move from Lyon, revealed his love of sweet food.

"I'm on a diet, I don't like to drink but I have a problem with sweet things," he said. "Chocolate is my weakness. It's better I stop talking about chocolate."

His fiancee Ana revealed his favourite chocolate is a well-known egg with a toy in a yellow capsule inside...

