Motherwell v Hibs: Pick of the stats

No player had more shots (4) without registering a single shot on target on MD1 of this season’s Scottish Premiership than Motherwell’s Conor Wilkinson, while only Celtic’s David Turnbull registered more attempts at goal (5).

Hibernian have lost their second Scottish Premiership game of the season in just one of the last six seasons (W3 D2) and are unbeaten in their last three (W2 D1).

After an opening day draw with Dundee, Motherwell could remain unbeaten in their first two matches in a Scottish Premiership season for the first time since 2012-13 under Stuart McCall (D2).

Hibernian are unbeaten in five league visits to Motherwell (W3 D2) since a 3-0 defeat in August 2019 under Paul Heckingbottom.