Arsenal have won the Community Shield for the 17th time, the second-most of any club after Manchester United (21), moving ahead of Liverpool (16).

Manchester City are the second team to lose the Community Shield in three consecutive years after Manchester United, who lost four in a row between 1998 and 2001.

Kevin De Bruyne has assisted 29 goals in all competitions since the start of last season for Manchester City.

Aged 21 years and 92 days, Manchester City’s Cole Palmer became the youngest player to score in the Community Shield since Cesc Fàbregas for Arsenal in 2005 (18 years, 95 days).