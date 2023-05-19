Sutton's prediction: 3-1

This feels like the kind of game where Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could go and set his team up to frustrate Liverpool and carry a threat on the counter.

So, I am certainly not discounting Villa here, but Liverpool have such great momentum after winning their past seven games that I can't see them stumbling. They will attack Villa, and they may even overwhelm them.

The Reds play bottom side Southampton in their final game of the season so I am expecting them to finish on 71 points - they will need Newcastle or Manchester United to slip up to let them sneak into the top four.

Anna's prediction: 3-0

Jenny's prediction: 2-1

