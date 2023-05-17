Brentford statement on Toney decision

General view of Brentford badge outside stadiumGetty Images

Brentford have responded following the news that striker Ivan Toney has been suspended from football for eight months.

Here's the full club statement:

"Brentford FC notes the decision of an independent regulatory commission to issue an eight-month ban from all football and football-related activity to Ivan Toney with immediate effect.

"Ivan was charged with breaches of FA rule E8 and had a personal hearing earlier this week.

"Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the independent regulatory commission. We will review them before considering our next steps."

