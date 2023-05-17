Brentford have responded following the news that striker Ivan Toney has been suspended from football for eight months.

Here's the full club statement:

"Brentford FC notes the decision of an independent regulatory commission to issue an eight-month ban from all football and football-related activity to Ivan Toney with immediate effect.

"Ivan was charged with breaches of FA rule E8 and had a personal hearing earlier this week.

"Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the independent regulatory commission. We will review them before considering our next steps."