Arsenal are pursuing Manchester City's 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who is out of contract this summer. (Guardian, external)

Bayern Munich see Declan Rice as the perfect defensive midfielder for them but are aware that Arsenal are also trying to sign the West Ham and England midfielder, 24. (Sky Sport Germany, external)

If the Gunners are unable to sign Rice, they have lined up Wolves' 26-year-old Portugal international Ruben Neves, Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 24, and Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, as alternatives. (Mail, external)

Granit Xhaka says his future will be decided before Arsenal's final game of the season, with Bayer Leverkusen in advanced talks over a £13m move for the midfielder. (Standard, external)

AC Milan have made Arsenal's Folarin Balogun their top transfer target after the striker impressed on loan at Reims this season, but they would face competition from RB Leipzig. (Calciomercato - in Italian, external)

