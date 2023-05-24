Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest: Pick of the stats
Crystal Palace have won just one of their past nine home league games against Nottingham Forest (D4 L4). This is the first time they're hosting them since September 2012 (1-1), and the first time in the Premier League since April 1995 (1-2).
Only Bournemouth (15) have conceded more headed goals than Crystal Palace (14) in the Premier League this season, with the Eagles only shipping more in a single campaign in 1994-95 (16).
Eberechi Eze has been involved in 14 goals in 37 Premier League games this season (10 goals, 4 assists), more than any other Crystal Palace player. Half of these have come in his last eight appearances (6 goals, 1 assist).