Crystal Palace have won just one of their past nine home league games against Nottingham Forest (D4 L4). This is the first time they're hosting them since September 2012 (1-1), and the first time in the Premier League since April 1995 (1-2).

Only Bournemouth (15) have conceded more headed goals than Crystal Palace (14) in the Premier League this season, with the Eagles only shipping more in a single campaign in 1994-95 (16).