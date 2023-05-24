Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest: Pick of the stats

Taiwo Awoniyi could become the first Nottingham Forest player to score in four consecutive top-flight appearances since Stan Collymore, who scored in six in a row in March/April 1995

  • Crystal Palace have won just one of their past nine home league games against Nottingham Forest (D4 L4). This is the first time they're hosting them since September 2012 (1-1), and the first time in the Premier League since April 1995 (1-2).

  • Only Bournemouth (15) have conceded more headed goals than Crystal Palace (14) in the Premier League this season, with the Eagles only shipping more in a single campaign in 1994-95 (16).

  • Eberechi Eze has been involved in 14 goals in 37 Premier League games this season (10 goals, 4 assists), more than any other Crystal Palace player. Half of these have come in his last eight appearances (6 goals, 1 assist).

