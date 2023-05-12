Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is loving life as a musician.

The treble winner formed rock band, The Ones, during the Covid pandemic.

He says it was always been something he's wanted to do.

"It keeps you going," said the iconic goalkeeper.

"I came to 58 years of age before I started the band - that's a bit silly. I should have started when I was younger, but I'm enjoying it and it makes me feel 52. It's doing something really good to me, it is, it keeps everything age neutral - I don't think about age.

"My father was a pianist and I always had music in my life. I always wanted to play in a band and it was only when Covid and lockdown came around and I'm sat there just looking at the walls thinking 'what am I supposed to do now and what's left of my life? What have I not done that I really wanted to do?'

"And that was the one thing that came top of the list and I did something about it and now we are doing it, so yes, I'm having so much fun with that.

"I'm hoping we'll get to England and play, it's so much fun and I'd love to go on a little tour in England."

