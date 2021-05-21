Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez will leave Leeds United this summer.

Berardi, who joined the club in 2014, suffered a serious knee injury at the end of last season and made his first Premier League appearance against Southampton on Tuesday.

Hernandez, who initially signed on loan for the 2016-17 season, made 16 appearances in Leeds' return to the Premier League this year.

A club statement said both players "will always have places in history at Leeds United, moments supporters will cherish forever and will always be welcome back at Elland Road."