- Leeds have won four of their five midweek Premier League games this season (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), including both away games (5-0 v West Brom, 2-1 v Newcastle).

- Southampton have won three of their past four home league games, more than they had in their previous 10 at St Mary’s (W2 D2 L6).

- Leeds' Patrick Bamford has scored nine away league goals this season. Only three United players have reached double figures on the road in a Premier League campaign - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in 1998-99 (10), Michael Bridges in 1999-00 (12) and Mark Viduka in 2002-03 (10).