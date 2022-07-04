Marcus Rashford says that there is a feeling of "excitement and buzz around the training ground" as United's pre-season preparations get under way.

The 24-year-old believes the arrival of manager Erik ten Hag has brought this new energy to Old Trafford.

"We have got that feeling of excitement and that buzz around the training ground again and so it is definitely positive going into pre-season," Rashford told the Manchester United website., external

"We are not just doing all football and all running, we are doing a little bit of both so it's fun and it's good signs looking forward. He is very detailed out on the grass and even in the rules of each game.

"Even if we are playing the same game he will change the rules. Like I said, it is all fresh and when something is fresh it is good for the mind and good for the body, so we are all looking forward to working with him and hopefully we continue to improve. That is the main thing that we want to do."

The England international missed out on selection for the recent Nations League matches, resulting in an extended break.

He added: "I don't think I have had a proper pre-season since 2019 so for me it is definitely a positive thing. I feel like I probably needed that time to switch off a little bit and me having that time enabled me to refocus a lot earlier than I expected to be honest.

"And then I found out it [the break] was just a few days over four weeks and I always split it in half, so I had two weeks when I was just relaxing and a little over two weeks when I was training so it's been a good period for me."