'Time to refocus'
After drawing 3-3 with OH Leuven in Belgium on Saturday, Leciester have returned to the UK for four more pre-season friendlies before the Premier League campaign gets under way.
They have an away game at Hull City on 20 July, before two teams will take on Derby and Preston on 23 July, and then preparations are finally wrapped up against Sevilla at King Power Stadium on 31 July.
Productive week away in France & Belgium with the team 🌎— Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) July 17, 2022
Now time to re-focus on the rest of pre-season 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/vTfcGbueHO
