BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

Jack Ross said he had turned down approaches from north and south of the border before agreeing to replace Tam Courts as Dundee United head coach.

The 46-year-old is coming back to what he knows in Scotland's top flight and takes charge of a side soon to enter the European arena.

That makes the next six weeks crucial in terms of recruitment, with United's first leg of the Europa Conference League scheduled for 4 August. The draw will be on 18 July.

Sunderland's visit on 16 July and the trip to face Scott Brown's Fleetwood Town seven days later will give Ross a clearer idea of how ready his team are for their Scottish Premiership opener against Kilmarnock on 30 July and the club's first European tie in 10 years.

So what do United need for the new campaign? In short, more goals.

Though fourth in last season's Premiership, the Tangerines were the lowest scorers in the top six, with two of the bottom six sides netting more times in the league.

In Hibernian's one full season under Ross' watch, the Easter Road side were the third highest scorers in the division.

The other big priority will be signing a new goalkeeper with Benjamin Siegrist out of contract and likely to move on.