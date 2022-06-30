'Newcastle's project was the deciding factor'

Sven Botman has been explaining why he moved to Newcastle despite interest from AC Milan.

"Ultimately, Newcastle United’s great project, in combination with playing in the Premier League, was the deciding factor," he told De Telegraaf.

"That last one has been a dream my whole life. AC Milan also gave me a good feeling, but Newcastle United felt just a little better in the end.

"I really wanted to go to Newcastle United in January, because I also heard, and that’s a cliche, I know, that a train like this doesn’t pass by very often. But the clubs couldn’t figure it out.

"And afterwards this might be better, because I can now experience a lot of preparation and I was able to say goodbye to Lille in a beautiful way. That club deserved it. Staying wasn’t a punishment for me in January either, because I knew there were two great Champions League games against Chelsea coming up."