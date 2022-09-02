The home side are without manager Lee Johnson as he recovers from emergency gallbladder surgery.

On-loan Manchester United defender Will Fish and new forward signing from Swindon, Harry McKirdy, could make their debuts but fellow deadline day capture Mykola Kukharevych is not yet cleared to play. Rocky Bushiri, Kevin Dabrowski, Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady, Elias Melkersen, Demi Mitchell and Kevin Nisbet remain out.

Kilmarnock's new loan striker Christian Doidge is unavailable as he cannot play against his parent club. Jeriel Dorsett, Zach Hemming, Jordan Jones and Scott Robinson all miss out.

Did you know? Kilmarnock are winless in their past seven top-flight visits to Easter Road (D3 L4) since a 1-0 win in May 2014.