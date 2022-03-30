Brighton are the latest English club to show interest in 16-year-old Scottish striker Rory Wilson, who has scored 40 goals for Rangers' youth sides this season - and has been linked heavily with Aston Villa. (Scottish Daily Express), external

The Seagulls have also made a £250,000 bid for Kilmarnock's 16-year-old Scotland U17 defender Charlie McArthur, who is interesting Wolves and West Ham. (Record), external

