West Ham are monitoring Cologne's Timo Hubers - but several other Premier League clubs are also keen on the 25-year-old German centre-back, who would cost £6m. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Hammers transfer target Taiwo Awoniyi would cost the club £25m, as Union Berlin have confirmed that would be enough to tempt them into selling the 24-year-old Nigeria striker in the summer. (Bild - in German), external

