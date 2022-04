Watford manager Roy Hodgson says he's able to pick from a fully fit squad for the visit of Leeds.

The Hornets are boosted by the return of Kwadwo Baah from a long-term ankle injury.

Leeds will still be without Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton and Tyler Roberts.

Joe Gelhardt has not trained every day this week but manager Jesse Marsch hoped if he was able to train on Friday then he would be available.

