Ten Hag wants McClaren on board

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

New Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag wants former England coach and Sir Alex Ferguson’s old assistant Steve McClaren to work with him at Old Trafford.

However, BBC Sport has been told reports McClaren has already been appointed are premature and that nothing is imminent.

McClaren worked with Ten Hag at FC Twente and it is understood the new United boss feels he can provide invaluable insight into both the workings of United and English football in general.

Although it is anticipated Ten Hag will have a small personal coaching team with him, United feel they need to assess with Ten Hag what support staff he needs and to assess the resources already in place and identify the gaps needed to be filled.

However, if Ten Hag doesn’t get his way, it will not be viewed as a positive sign given the situation the 52-year-old is inheriting at Old Trafford.