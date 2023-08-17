Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards discusses whether Chelsea teenager Lewis Hall will be moving to Newcastle for £30m: "I find this an interesting story. At the beginning of this window, Newcastle were told in no uncertain terms that Chelsea would not deal with them on Hall and they do not have £30m to spend at this moment either. They have been pretty consistent on that both on and off the record.

"Newcastle do want a left-back and will target one before the end of the window but they would like a loan - with an option or obligation to buy - to help them with their Financial Fair Play obligations. Hall would tick all the boxes for Howe, being young and very good going forward.

"I don't think Chelsea planned to sell Hall this window but having spent nearly a billion pounds under Todd Boehly's kid-in-a-sweet-shop regime they have huge problems in balancing the books. Only selling players can help with that.

"I think this is one that could go down to the wire."

