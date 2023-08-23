Robson on new signings, Euro ambitions & improved Hacken
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland in Gothenburg
Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen's Europa League play-off first leg against BK Hacken in Gothenburg.
Here are the key points from the Dons boss:
On latest signing Richard Jensen, Robson says he is a "good athlete" with a "good left foot, he gives us balance on that side".
He would have no qualms about throwing in new recruit Jamie McGrath for a debut in Gothenburg.
Despite having several players who are at varying levels of fitness, Robson "wanted to make sure every member of the squad was here".
In terms of recruitment, he highlights the fact the club now have just two loan players, all the rest are permanent.
On the magnitude of the match, he simply said "they are all big games".
He rubbished any suggestion the fact Aberdeen are guaranteed group-stage football until Christmas is a safety net for this tie, saying "we want to play at the highest level possible".
On Hacken, Robson says they are a much better team now than they were when Aberdeen played them a couple of years ago and it will be a difficult test.