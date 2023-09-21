Coach Fox linked with Caley Thistle

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have made an official approach to speak to Celtic B team boss Darren O'Dea about their head coach vacancy, but Heart of Midlothian B coach Liam Fox is also under serious consideration and former interim manager Neil McCann has admirers on the Scottish Championship club's board. (Daily Record), external

Connor Smith, the 21-year-old Hearts midfielder who has joined Scunthorpe United, says he snubbed a return to Hamilton Academical on loan - and Scottish Championship clubs who showed an interest - as he preferred to embark on a spell in National League North, two rungs below the English Football League, feeling it was time to try something different. (Football Scotland), external

