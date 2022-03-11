Southampton v Watford: Team news
Southampton winger Nathan Tella could make his comeback from the groin injury which has caused him to miss the past nine games.
Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and defender Lyanco remain long-term absentees.
Watford defender William Troost-Ekong is likely to be available after a groin strain, while full-back Jeremy Ngakia might return from a hamstring issue.
Forward Joao Pedro missed the defeat at Wolverhampton with Covid-19, while Ismaila Sarr is still out.
