Liverpool 1-0 West Ham: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League games, their longest such run within a single campaign since a run of 18 between October and February in their 2019-20 title-winning campaign.

  • West Ham manager David Moyes has never won away against Liverpool in 17 attempts in the Premier League (D6 L11) – only Moyes himself has faced an opponent more on the road without ever winning in the competition (18 vs Arsenal).

  • Virgil van Dijk has never been on the losing side for Liverpool in 60 Premier League games at Anfield, setting a new record for most home games for a club without losing in the competition (W52 D8).

  • Mohamed Salah had six attempts against West Ham but failed to score – only against Stoke in April 2018 has he had more in a league match for the Reds without finding the net (7).