Wolves face long fortnight to recover from Molineux debacle

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

At least the Wolves players who have left for international duty have something to take their mind off it. For the others, and the Wolves fans, it will be a long fortnight until their next game after Friday’s debacle at Molineux.

Raul Jimenez will be stewing for even longer than that, as his two-game suspension and other fixture moves mean he won’t appear for Wolves again until after Easter.

His dismissal was the obvious turning point against Leeds, and referee Kevin Friend's decision to award a second yellow card was highly contentious.

It did expose one of the wrinkles in the VAR rules, which allow for direct red card incidents to be reviewed, but not where the dismissal comes from a second caution.

However, although the red card was the catalyst for Wolves’ collapse, it will not do to blame the officials for the defeat.

Even facing most of the second half with 10 men, Wolves looked a reasonable bet to win, given their defensive discipline throughout the season; their collective malfunction for the second Leeds goal was a particularly startling moment.

Football managers – especially when they are as intense about their work as Bruno Lage – are not given to shrugging that it was just one of those nights.

He might spend much of his fortnight’s break trying to figure out the answers, but this result was as inexplicable as their win against Villa in October, when Wolves were the successful chasers. Villa are next up at Molineux, which should concentrate minds all the more.