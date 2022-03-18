Wolves 2-3 Leeds: Lage reaction

Wolves boss Bruno Lage decried referee Kevin Friend's decision to send off Raul Jimenez after 10-man Wanderers let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at home to Leeds.

Lage's side were cruising at half-time thanks to goals from Jonny and Francisco Trincao.

However, Jimenez's dismissal early in the second half proved the turning point as Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Luke Ayling's late winner gave Leeds victory.

Lage was unhappy the official did not use the video assistant referee technology to overturn his decision.

He told BBC Match of the Day: "Everyone saw what happened. It's a body contact, Raul tried to win the ball. Bad decision - and he [the referee] continued with the opinion that he made a good decision.

"In the first 45 minutes I think we were the better team. We were a much better team than our opponents. I am very proud of my players."