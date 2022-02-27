Your views: 'You helped us dream again'

We've been asking for your views on Bielsa's departure. Was it time for him to go? And who comes in next?

Here are some of your comments so far:

David: Fifty years a fan. Only Revie is equal in my heart. He transformed players, a team, a club, a city, a culture. Who will ever know whether it is the right or wrong decision - all is speculation. I’m just so sad. He will have his own statue. And always be loved. He deserved a full Elland Road send-off. I hope he knows how much he means to us.

Luca: From the bottom of my heart, Marcelo, thank you. You made us proud, and helped us to dream again. VIVA BIELSA, forever.

Neil: Very mixed feelings. I am sure he would have kept us up and he will always be my hero after getting us back up. Very worried about losing our 'cream' - Phillips, Raphinha, Bamford and a few more. Injuries and a small squad have cost us and Bielsa must shoulder some of the blame with very strange positional choices recently.

Let us know your thoughts on Bielsa's departure