Mikel Arteta will come up against a familiar face on Monday when his Premier League leaders Arsenal host West Ham United.

The Spaniard played under Hammers boss David Moyes during his six and a half years at Everton and Arteta said Moyes had a "huge impact" on his career.

"I'm so grateful for the trust he always showed in me, for how much I learned from him on the field and off the field about building a team and getting the right characters in the team to build what you want," said Arteta.

"He was extremely supportive all of the time with everything we did together. I have incredible memories with him because we had a very successful time together."

West Ham went into the break for the World Cup just one point above the relegation zone, but Arteta expects his team to be tested by a side that has finished sixth and seventh in the past two Premier League seasons.

Arteta added: "He [Moyes] maximised the potential of that team and took them to a different level. I'm sure they've been working hard, like we all have been in this period, and it will be a very difficult contest."