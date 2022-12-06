Aside from on-field scuffles, Hearts defender Michael Smith has declared the club's Spanish training camp a success as the Tyncastle club eye a renewed challenge for third.

Hearts' time on the pitch wasn't as long as they might have liked, after their friendly with Almeria was abandoned, but Smith still believes the trip has been beneficial as they prepare to head home on Wednesday.

"It was a good chance for everybody to get away and be together for a period of time," Smith told the club website. "It builds team bonding, you get a bit of game time, so it’s all worthwhile.

“We need to hit the ground running again when we do restart.

"We want to finish in the top three and get back into Europe again – that’s our aim and that’s always been our aim. First half of the season was a bit up and down with all the games.

“We’ve now had a break, feeling refreshed, and ready to go again for this next part of the season."