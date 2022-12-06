Where are Newcastle playing before domestic football returns?

With the return of domestic football now just two weeks away for Premier League clubs, here's a rundown of Newcastle's fixtures.

The Magpies are currently in the Middle East for warm-weather training and will play against Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal before returning to St James' Park to round off preparations.

Thursday, 8 December, Al-Hilal v Newcastle, Riyadh, 17:00 GMT

Friday, 17 December, Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano, St James’ Park, 12:30 GMT

B﻿efore returning to Premier League action on Boxing Day at Leicester City (15:00 GMT) Newcastle will host Bournemouth in the League Cup on Wednesday, 21 December (19:45 GMT).